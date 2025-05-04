Fraudsters take new route, scams using fake traffic e-challans on rise

KOCHI: Beware of e-challans for traffic violations received via WhatsApp. Cyber fraudsters could be behind them. In recent weeks, a growing number of vehicle owners in Kochi have become easy targets of cyber fraud after receiving fake traffic e-challans through WhatsApp.

According to the police, two such cyber fraud incidents were reported this week from Thrikkakara and Vazhakala. Recently, a Kangarapady native lost Rs 99,000 after receiving a fake traffic challan for ‘violations’ involving his car. Similarly, a 37-year-old Vazhakala resident lost Rs 85,000 in a similar fraud. Last month, Kerala Police had issued a warning about such scams being reported across the state. Kochi Cyber Police are conducting an investigation into both these incidents.

“It is one of the emerging cyber fraud trends in recent months. While frauds like scamsters impersonating police officers or offering fake online jobs have declined, e-challan scams have increased. The fraudsters approach victims through WhatsApp messages — unlike genuine e-challans, which are sent via SMS or email,” said an officer of the Kochi Cyber police station.

The officer added that fake challans are sent via WhatsApp and often include accurate vehicle registration details. Fraudsters inform the victims that their vehicle has violated traffic rules and must pay a fine. “They are told that the fine must be paid through the ‘Mparivahan’ app. A link to an APK file is provided to install the app, but it is actually a screen-sharing tool. Once installed, fraudsters gain access to the victim’s phone and their online banking and UPI apps,” the officer explained.

Police have urged the public to cross-check any e-challan notifications using the official Mparivahan app or the Parivahan website. If the fine is imposed by the police, it can be verified through the Kerala Police website. The fake apps are designed to closely mimic the official ‘Mparivahan’ app, making it difficult for the public to distinguish between legitimate and fraudulent applications.

“Install the Mparivahan app only from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Never install apps using APK files, as it is the most common trick used by cyber fraudsters. For any verification, the public can also contact the nearest MVD office,” the officer said and added in case of losing their money the victims should immediately report it on National Crime Reporting Portal by dialling 1930.