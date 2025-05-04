UDF councillors allege corruption in revamp of Mattancherry Town Hall

KOCHI: Seeking clarity and transparency in the renovation work carried out at Mattancherry Town Hall, the UDF councillors in Kochi Corporation held a protest on Saturday.

During the council meeting, the UDF members raised corruption allegations against the mayor stating that the council had given sanction only for preparing estimates for Town Hall renovation. Prior administrative sanction was given but that was not for tendering the work, the opposition councillors said.

“The renovation work has been going on for around two years. Prior approval was given only for preparing the estimate for the installation of furniture as part of the renovation. However, the agenda for renovation came up before the council only after the work order was placed and the furniture was installed,” he said.

The issue was raised in the council meeting by BJP councillor Raghurama. He demanded a verification on the price of seats. He said that the amount at which the work was tendered was higher than the market rates.

The UDF councillors also questioned how the file which got only preliminary approval was used to float tenders for the work.

Responding to the allegations raised by the opposition, Mayor M Anilkumar said that the UDF is raising issues to prevent the development activities in the city. “We have completed almost every project announced in this council term. However, the UDF councillors are creating issues as these projects are nearing completion,” he said.