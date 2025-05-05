NHAI, panchayats spar over drainage work on elevated highway stretch

KOCHI: There is no end in sight to people’s travel woes along the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch, where the construction of the six-lane elevated highway is progressing.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has blamed the four grama panchayats on the 12.75-km-long section of “showing apathy that is affecting the work progress”.

The NHAI, in particular, is peeved at the Aroor, Ezhupunna, Kodamthuruth and Kuthiathode panchayats for not giving the nod to implement a drainage outlet plan, which the authority had developed to address waterlogging at several locations along the stretch.

It has now shot off a letter to the district collector, requesting urgent intervention to get the necessary approval on a war footing so as to facilitate the completion of the drainage work before the onset of monsoon.

“To effectively channel the collected water from the stormwater drains, the contractor has identified specific locations for drain outlet connections, ensuring proper functionality of the drainage system...

However, despite continuous follow-ups with the panchayat authorities, approval has not yet been received. Connection of the drain structure to the outfall location is urgently required to avoid water stagnation during monsoon season,” the NHAI letter to the collector reads.

“Presently there is no drain outlet for the stormwater to drain out. Hence, we are forced to construct the same on the roads owned by the panchayats. The issues, including travel woes, will intensify if the works are not completed before the onset of monsoon,” a senior NHAI official said.