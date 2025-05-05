Teen girl missing in North Paravoor, police suspect she jumped into river

KOCHI: A teenaged girl reportedly jumped into the Chalakudy river from the Cherai Bridge in North Paravoor on Sunday. A bag believed to belong to the girl from Kunnamkulam, Thrissur, was found near the bridge, leading the authorities to suspect that she had jumped into the river.

Fire and rescue services personnel launched a search operation, which unfortunately yielded no results. The North Paravoor police have registered a missing person case in connection with the incident.

“We were alerted by the police around 2am on Sunday about a suspected jump into the river. We reached the spot by 3.15am and began the search, but it was unsuccessful,” said an officer with the North Paravoor fire station.

In an earlier incident, a body was recovered approximately one kilometre from the same bridge, prompting an extended search from 6am to 1pm in the river and surrounding areas.

However, no trace of the girl was found, the officer added. An officer with the North Paravoor police station said a night patrol team noticed the bag near the bridge.