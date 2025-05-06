Clamour for revision of 20-year-old private bus schedule growing louder in Kochi

KOCHI: With the increasing number of bus accidents and scuffles involving bus staff, voices are growing louder for a revision of the 20-year-old schedule and timing of private buses in the city.

The exponential growth in traffic has made adhering to outdated timings nearly impossible, leading to rash driving and unpleasant incidents, say stakeholders. The current schedule’s unrealistic demand on private buses to cover 1km in just two-and-a half minutes, even in peak-hour traffic, has been seen as a major contributor to the chaos. And if a bus cancels a trip for some reason, its operator could be fined up to Rs 7,500.

“We are supposed to cover the Kakkanad-South stretch in just 35 minutes, bypassing a number of signals and narrow stretches in places like Banerji Road, metro works, etc,” say operators. “For instance, at times, there would be buses from Kakkanad, Aluva, Chitoor and every corner of the city operating at the same time to Fort Kochi. Even a half minute delay creates problems,” they say.

Speaking to TNIE, Kochi Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said daily complaints related to private buses continue to rank among the highest. “People call them ‘devils on wheels,’” he said. “The outdated schedules and timings are a major issue. Without changes being implemented, it would be inappropriate to penalise buses. It’s high time we rationalised this.” But the process is not that simple, he added.