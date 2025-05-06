Learnt kickboxing for self-protection, doctor now sparkles in ring

KOCHI: It was after the birth of her second child that Dr Anu C K, an assistant surgeon, started thinking about joining a gym. The intention was nothing but to deal with the difficulties, both mental and physical, that she faced after delivery.

Though Anu joined a gym, she could not continue with it. It was then that she came to know about kickboxing. Around three years ago, she started training in the martial art.

“I attended kickboxing classes every Sunday. Physical exercise can help relieve stress and other emotional issues we face. Also, I was suffering from body pain and other ailments. So, whenever I had time, I attended sessions. It gave me some kind of joy,” says Dr Anu, who works at the Koodallur Community Health Centre in Kottayam.

In 2023, after the death of Dr Vandana Das at the Taluk Hospital in Kollam, Anu became alert about her safety. That incident motivated her to focus on kickboxing.