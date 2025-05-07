Cochin cancer centre nearing completion

KOCHI: Ernakulam is taking a major step in cancer care as the construction of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) nears completion. The facility, located in Kalamassery, will be fully ready by May 15, and have all major infrastructure and installations, including an advanced MRI system, in place, said Health Minister Veena George.

Works on CT operation theatre, modular operation theatre and other equipment are progressing, she said.

Accompanied by Industries Minister P Rajeeve, District Collector N S K Umesh and other key officials, Veena visited the site to review the works. Final permissions including fire and pollution NOCs and drug licences are expected this week.

The CCRC is being developed with funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), alongside the new Medical College in Kalamassery. The two facilities aim to turn Ernakulam into a major medical hub, said Veena.

She said 43 super speciality positions like neurosurgery, paediatric surgery, and cardiac surgery have been filled and modern diagnostic tools including a 256-slice CT scanner will be acquired.