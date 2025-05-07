Vyttila decongestion plan banks on free left turns

KOCHI: A new traffic arrangement plan, involving creation of free left turns and doing away with the traffic signal, will be implemented to decongest the busy Vyttila junction where serpentine queues of vehicles is a regular affair.

On Tuesday evening, a high-level delegation led by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar visited the busiest junction in the state to study the traffic issue and work out a new plan.

The minister was accompanied by Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam, Special Secretary (Transport) P B Nooh, Mayor M Anilkumar, Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya, and officials from the MVD, police, PWD, NHAI, and Kochi corporation, among others.

“The traffic issue at Vyttila is complicated. We’ll implement the decongestion plan in two stages. First, we’ll introduce a single-lane traffic flow system in 500-metre sections on the Elamkulam-Vyttila and Thykoodam-Vyttila stretches. This is to facilitate a free left turn for vehicles proceeding to the Palarivattom side from the Elamkulam side,” Ganesh Kumar said.

Later, portions of the traffic island below the flyover at the junction will be scaled. Thus, vehicles coming from the city and proceeding to the Vyttila Hub or the Tripunithura/Alappuzha side can proceed without any hindrance.