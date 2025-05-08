Canal rejuvenation project gathers pace with administrative sanction

KOCHI: The Kochi canal rejuvenation project is set to gain momentum with the state government granting administrative approval for its implementation. By revitalising six important canals in the city — Edappally, Chilavannoor, Thevara-Perandoor, Thevara, Market, and Konthuruthy — the project aims to address waste management, waterlogging and ensure the canals are navigable for improved connectivity. The project, estimated at Rs 3,716.10 crore, will allow small boats to operate in these canals.

According to Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, the canal rejuvenation work can now be sped up with the government sanction. “There are certain works that need to completed on a priority basis. We have been awaiting administrative approval for the market canal tender. In addition, the tender committee has not yet approved the dredging in the Chilavanoor canal. However, we will be able to begin the work soon with the state government’s sanction,” Anilkumar told TNIE.

Proposed in 2018, the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System project is being implemented by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) with financial assistance from Kerala Infrastructure and Investment Fund Board (KIFB).

IURWTS had envisaged the acquisition of 42 hectares of private land for widening the canals. However, the project was delayed due to the district administration’s failure to hand over the land.

“The land acquisition proposal for the development of Edappally Canal was approved by the government, and the revenue sanction was accorded in February 2021. However, we could not proceed with the activities as the land was not handed over to KMRL for construction work,” said a KMRL spokesperson.