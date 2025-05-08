Canal rejuvenation project gathers pace with administrative sanction

KOCHI: The Kochi canal rejuvenation project is set to gain momentum with the state government granting administrative approval for its implementation. By revitalising six important canals in the city — Edappally, Chilavannoor, Thevara-Perandoor, Thevara, Market, and Konthuruthy — the project aims to address waste management, waterlogging and ensure the canals are navigable for improved connectivity. The project, estimated at Rs 3,716.10 crore, will allow small boats to operate in these canals.
According to Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, the canal rejuvenation work can now be sped up with the government sanction. “There are certain works that need to completed on a priority basis. We have been awaiting administrative approval for the market canal tender. In addition, the tender committee has not yet approved the dredging in the Chilavanoor canal. However, we will be able to begin the work soon with the state government’s sanction,” Anilkumar told TNIE.
Proposed in 2018, the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System project is being implemented by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) with financial assistance from Kerala Infrastructure and Investment Fund Board (KIFB).
IURWTS had envisaged the acquisition of 42 hectares of private land for widening the canals. However, the project was delayed due to the district administration’s failure to hand over the land.
“The land acquisition proposal for the development of Edappally Canal was approved by the government, and the revenue sanction was accorded in February 2021. However, we could not proceed with the activities as the land was not handed over to KMRL for construction work,” said a KMRL spokesperson.
Meanwhile, the mayor pointed out that the pathetic condition of the Chettichira bridge is contributing to the city’s waterlogging. “Under the project, the Chettichira bridge will be renovated on a priority basis. Along with the canal rejuvenation, roads and walkways along the canals will also be beautified,” Anilkumar added.
Initially, the estimated project cost was Rs 1,325 crore. Later, based on a detailed study report, the project cost was revised to Rs 1,528 crore and approved by the state government in February 2021. With the sewerage master plan for the city also being integrated into the IURWTS project, the cost has escalated to Rs 3,700 crore.
“A major chunk of the increased cost — around Rs 1,000 crore — is attributed to the infrastructure required to manage the city’s additional sewage load. Another significant portion, amounting to Rs 1,300 crore, is earmarked for the land acquisition, which remains a critical and unresolved hurdle for the project’s progress,” the spokesperson added.