Heroin seizures spike in Ernakulam, raising alarm for enforcement agencies

KOCHI: After a wave of cases involving ganja and synthetic drugs, the increasing number of heroin seizures in Ernakulam district has become a fresh concern for enforcement agencies. Just this week, four heroin-related cases were reported by the police and excise department.

In the most recent case, police arrested four individuals following a raid in Perumbavoor, which led to the seizure of 126 grams of heroin. The contraband was concealed in ten soap boxes, each containing over 10 grams, with a total estimated market value of around Rs 70,000. Earlier, two migrant workers were apprehended in Kalady for possessing 25 grams of heroin, also hidden in soap boxes.

“In the majority of heroin seizure cases, the arrested individuals are from Assam. Our investigation reveals that the drugs are being trafficked through the Bangladesh and Myanmar borders. In the Perumbavoor case, the heroin was sourced from the Nagaland–Myanmar border.

There has been a clear spike in such cases in recent months,” said a senior officer with the Ernakulam Rural Police. Excise officials have also noted a surge in heroin trafficking in recent weeks. Excise deputy commissioner T M Maju said his department has detected multiple instances of illegal heroin possession in the district.

“We are now seeing more heroin-related cases. Like ganja, heroin is gaining popularity, especially among migrant workers. There is a high demand among these groups,” Maju said.