Enforcement agencies alarmed by rising drugs seizure from students in Kerala

KOCHI: With Ernakulam district continuing to top the charts in the number of narcotic cases reported annually, a growing concern is the rising abuse of drugs and addictive substances among school students. In the 2024–25 academic year, Ernakulam reported the highest number of incidents of students getting caught with drugs and other banned substances on school premises.
According to data from the Education Department, eight such cases were reported in Ernakulam in 2024–25, involving substances such as drugs, liquor, cigarettes and chewing tobacco. In comparison, the district reported only four such cases in 2023–24. Across the state, a total of 16 drug-related cases involving students were recorded last academic year. After Ernakulam, Kottayam reported four cases, Alappuzha two, and Idukki and Thrissur one each.
The Excise Department is working closely with schools to prevent drug use and trafficking within educational institutions. “Schools have been instructed to report any such incidents immediately. If drugs or tobacco products are found in a student’s possession, we launch a detailed investigation to trace the source,” an Excise officer said. “It is illegal to sell tobacco products to minors. We consult with parents and teachers before offering counselling to students under the Vimukthi programme. A large number of students in the district receive de-addiction counselling through this initiative.”
The Excise Department conducts regular anti-drug awareness campaigns in schools across the district. In collaboration with the Education Department, an SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) has been developed to address drug abuse cases in schools.
Anti-narcotics clubs have also been established in schools to help identify and report such incidents. In addition, drug prevention content has been incorporated into school curricula, in coordination with the Excise Department. Recently, the Ernakulam Rural Police launched a new initiative, Urappu@School, aimed at enhancing student safety and promoting anti-drug campaigns.
Authorities are also monitoring school staff for substance abuse. Last year, an attendant at a Thiruvananthapuram school was caught with MDMA and ganja, resulting in his suspension by the Education Department. In another case, an attendant at a Wayanad school was booked under the Abkari Act in 2023, and disciplinary action followed.
“There are organised narcotic rackets targeting vulnerable children,” the officer added. “Peddlers often lure students by claiming that drug use will improve concentration. Initially, they provide drugs at low prices. Once the students become dependent, the prices increase significantly. We’ve handled multiple cases involving ganja-laced candies being distributed in the district.”
