Enforcement agencies alarmed by rising drugs seizure from students in Kerala

KOCHI: With Ernakulam district continuing to top the charts in the number of narcotic cases reported annually, a growing concern is the rising abuse of drugs and addictive substances among school students. In the 2024–25 academic year, Ernakulam reported the highest number of incidents of students getting caught with drugs and other banned substances on school premises.

According to data from the Education Department, eight such cases were reported in Ernakulam in 2024–25, involving substances such as drugs, liquor, cigarettes and chewing tobacco. In comparison, the district reported only four such cases in 2023–24. Across the state, a total of 16 drug-related cases involving students were recorded last academic year. After Ernakulam, Kottayam reported four cases, Alappuzha two, and Idukki and Thrissur one each.

The Excise Department is working closely with schools to prevent drug use and trafficking within educational institutions. “Schools have been instructed to report any such incidents immediately. If drugs or tobacco products are found in a student’s possession, we launch a detailed investigation to trace the source,” an Excise officer said. “It is illegal to sell tobacco products to minors. We consult with parents and teachers before offering counselling to students under the Vimukthi programme. A large number of students in the district receive de-addiction counselling through this initiative.”