One more person held for abducting Kerala youth

KOCHI: Police on Friday arrested one more person in connection with the abduction of a youth from Kalamassery. The arrested is Harris, 39, a native of Nochad in Perambra, Kozhikode.

Saurav, a native of Meppayur in Kozhikode, was abducted from an apartment in Kalamassery on April 30. He was held at multiple locations for two days, during which the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh and issued repeated death threats.

Last week, a team from Kalamassery police rescued Saurav and arrested Hashir, 21, of Perambra, who was part of the gang. Following Hashir’s interrogation, the police received leads on other members of the gang. With assistance from the Kozhikode Rural police, Harris was nabbed from Kozhikode.