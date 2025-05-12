Four Bengal men arrested with 24kg ganja hidden inside bicycle air pumps in Kochi

KOCHI: Drug peddlers are finding new and innovative ways to smuggle ganja into the state.

On Sunday, four West Bengal natives were arrested from the vicinity of the signal junction near the Kochi airport in Aluva with around 24kg of ganja that they had concealed inside bicycle air pumps.

The arrested persons are Murshidabad natives Rakhibul Mollah, 21, Sirajul Munshi, 30, Rabi, 42, and Saiful Sheikh, 36, all of whom are believed to be key figures in a ganja trafficking network.

The action was taken during a joint operation undertaken by the Nedumbassery police and the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) based on a confidential tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) M Hemalatha.

The contraband, said a source with the Ernakulam Rural police, had been concealed inside 200 bicycle air pumps. “The suspects disguised themselves as bicycle air pump vendors to smuggle drugs. Preliminary investigations indicate they are key figures in a ganja trafficking network operating in the state,” the source said, adding that the accused persons procured the cannabis from Odisha for Rs 2,000 per kg and intended to sell it here for 10 times the price.

The source said the four were travelling together in an auto-rickshaw when they were intercepted and apprehended.

“Earlier, the suspects used to arrive at Aluva from Odisha by train. However, they altered their travel route recently, disembarking in Coimbatore and then reaching Angamaly by bus, before taking the autorickshaw.”

Hemalatha said the seizure was the first of its kind in Kerala. “Not only was it a major drug bust, but it also revealed a new smuggling technique. The cannabis was concealed inside the air pumps in a way that aroused no suspicion at first glance. However, a detailed inspection by the team led to the seizure,” she said.

The police are investigating possible links and involvement of others in the network.