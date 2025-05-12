Kochi Metro to transform canals with new boats, tourism initiatives

KOCHI: In a groundbreaking move that integrates urban regeneration, transportation and tourism, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) plans to transform the city’s canals into vibrant corridors of connectivity and recreation. With the state government’s administrative approval for the Rs 3,716.10-crore Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS), Kochi is poised for a historic leap in urban development.
“I’m delighted that the state government has approved this transformative initiative. The project will not only alleviate monsoon flooding and address the persistent waste management issues in Kochi but also rejuvenate our historic canals with water transport, walkways, and water sports facilities,” said Loknath Behera, Managing Director of KMRL.
The initiative involves the deepening, widening, and beautification of six major canals — Perandoor, Chilavannur, Edappally, Thevara, Konthuruthy, and Market Canal. All canals will be upgraded to a minimum width of 16.5 metre. Aesthetic walkways and green spaces will be developed on both banks, turning these stretches into scenic urban assets.
Project Highlights
Water Transport Revamp: KMRL will introduce boat services along the Edappally and Chilavannur canals. A new 11.5km navigable stretch from Muttar to Chitrapuzha via Edappally Canal will feature half-hourly boat services, supported by a fleet of 10 new boats, each with a height clearance of 3.5 metre.
Metro-Water Metro Connectivity: The Vyttila-Thevara Water Metro route will connect with the Elamkulam metro station via the revitalised Chilavannur canal, enhancing multimodal transport integration.
Tourism and Recreation: A marine drive-style waterfront is envisioned along the Chilavannur canal, with landscaped walkways and water sports facilities. “This area will soon become a new recreational hub, promoting wellness and lifestyle among residents,” Behera added.
Infrastructure and Flood Management: A new 90-metre span bridge on Bund Road and the reconstruction of the bridge in Subash Chandra Bose Road near the Chilavannur canal will enhance water flow and reduce flooding during monsoons.
Waste Management Integration: Four sewage treatment plants — at Elamkulam, Vennala, Perandoor, and Muttar — are being constructed by the Kerala Water Authority at a cost of I1,325 crore. The KMRL and KWA are executing the project collaboratively, ensuring rapid implementation. This integrated approach not only aims to enhance mobility and reduce environmental challenges but also to reinvent Kochi’s identity as a water-centric urban haven.