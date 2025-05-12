Kochi Metro to transform canals with new boats, tourism initiatives

KOCHI: In a groundbreaking move that integrates urban regeneration, transportation and tourism, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) plans to transform the city’s canals into vibrant corridors of connectivity and recreation. With the state government’s administrative approval for the Rs 3,716.10-crore Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS), Kochi is poised for a historic leap in urban development.

“I’m delighted that the state government has approved this transformative initiative. The project will not only alleviate monsoon flooding and address the persistent waste management issues in Kochi but also rejuvenate our historic canals with water transport, walkways, and water sports facilities,” said Loknath Behera, Managing Director of KMRL.

The initiative involves the deepening, widening, and beautification of six major canals — Perandoor, Chilavannur, Edappally, Thevara, Konthuruthy, and Market Canal. All canals will be upgraded to a minimum width of 16.5 metre. Aesthetic walkways and green spaces will be developed on both banks, turning these stretches into scenic urban assets.