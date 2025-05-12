Kochi police track caller behind INS Vikrant enquiry, but suspect remains absconding

KOCHI: In a new development in the suspicious call received at the Kochi naval base, the city police confirmed on Sunday that the individual behind the call had been identified but was currently absconding. Citing national security concerns, the police declined to reveal further details but assured that a thorough investigation is underway.

“A case has been registered under Section 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for impersonation, and an in-depth probe is ongoing,” said M Viswambaran, the station house officer of the Harbour Crime Police Station.

Commenting about the suspicious call, Shibu, the investigation officer and the sub-inspector with the Harbour Crime police station, elaborated that the call was received on the official telephone line of the Kochi Naval Base around 9.15 am on Friday.

The caller identified himself as ‘Raghavan’ from the Prime Minister’s Office and inquired about the location of INS Vikrant. When the naval officer on duty requested further identification, the caller shared a mobile number but abruptly disconnected the call when pressed for more details.

Meanwhile, a source with Kochi city police speculated that the call may have originated from someone merely curious about the Indian Armed Forces’ operations, although the matter continues to be treated with utmost seriousness.