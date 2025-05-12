Planning and public backing help cement Eloor’s waste-free status

KOCHI: In line with the state government’s initiative, Eloor municipality has made the ‘waste-free-local bodies’ and ‘revenue-from-waste’ goals a reality through its planning and management system — in the process generating around Rs 2 lakh from selling segregated waste. Following successful implementation, the local body is now planning to set up a resource recovery facility (RRF) to process rejected waste.
The civic body was named the best municipality under the Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam project. Recently, a team from Goa visited the local body to understand its waste-management system.
According to chairperson A D Sujil, cooperation of the public is helping keep the local body waste-free. “Previously, there was reluctance to cooperate with the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS). Now, with better awareness, around 90% of the households are part of the movement. People now raise complaints over waste that is thrown in the open. There has been a shift in culture,” he added.
The amount collected from selling waste has been invested in the Periyar Haritha Karma Sena consortium and is used for the welfare of its members. We have 31 HKS members. The project helped us achieve the goal of generating revenue from waste,” said James S P, the health superintendent of Eloor municipality.
“Until a year ago, we covered nearly 60% of households. The Harithamithram app monitors waste collection and helps cover 90% of homes. We have instructed residents to turn over to HKS members clean, segregated waste. The rejected waste materials are handed over to the Clean Kerala Company,” said Tintu V C, head of the local HKS.
The municipality is setting up RRF plant at a cost of `80 lakh to process rejected waste. The project will be bankrolled with money from the plan fund and the Kerala Solid Waste Management Programme (KSWMP).
Along with recycling and reusing plastic, the municipality also ensures reduction in plastic consumption. Haritha Peedika, a rental facility, is functional as part of the green protocol initiative. “Another big issue we face is the widespread consumption of single-use plastics. We have set up Haritha Peedika, where the public can lend utensils — plates and glasses — for a small charge for events. This ensures that single-use plastics are not used,” he added.
In a significant step at ensuring the well-being of HKS members, the municipality has provided them medical insurance cover. “Members are provided with medical insurance and ESI treatment facilities. Medical check-ups are carried out regularly for members. Their health and welfare are top priority,” Tintu added.
Library & reading hall
“When an old book is found among the garbage, we tend to dump it. However, our HKS members collect such books and hand them over to the municipality. With around 600 books, the Kalabhavan Mani Smaraka Library has been set up in front of the municipality office,” said James.
“There is no membership fee. Anyone interested can come and collect books. There is a small reading hall set up in the library. Members of the public can utilise the space for reading, socialisation and other recreational activities,” he said, adding that several institutions have also contributed books to the library.
CLEAN RECORD
Comprising 31 wards, Eloor municipality has:
31 Haritha Karma Sena members
3 mini material collection facilities (MCFs)
1 MCF with 2,500 sqft capacity
Upcoming facilities
RRF plant
5,000 sqft MCF