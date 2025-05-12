Planning and public backing help cement Eloor’s waste-free status

KOCHI: In line with the state government’s initiative, Eloor municipality has made the ‘waste-free-local bodies’ and ‘revenue-from-waste’ goals a reality through its planning and management system — in the process generating around Rs 2 lakh from selling segregated waste. Following successful implementation, the local body is now planning to set up a resource recovery facility (RRF) to process rejected waste.

The civic body was named the best municipality under the Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam project. Recently, a team from Goa visited the local body to understand its waste-management system.

According to chairperson A D Sujil, cooperation of the public is helping keep the local body waste-free. “Previously, there was reluctance to cooperate with the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS). Now, with better awareness, around 90% of the households are part of the movement. People now raise complaints over waste that is thrown in the open. There has been a shift in culture,” he added.

The amount collected from selling waste has been invested in the Periyar Haritha Karma Sena consortium and is used for the welfare of its members. We have 31 HKS members. The project helped us achieve the goal of generating revenue from waste,” said James S P, the health superintendent of Eloor municipality.