Audit report flags major discrepancies in Thrikkakara municipality

KOCHI: An audit report released by the Kerala State Audit Department (KSAD) has raised questions on the lack of transparency in the functioning of the Thrikkakara municipality and the management of funds as the officials concerned failed to provide details and documents of transactions, revenue, and expenditure.

Major inconsistencies were recorded in the audit found that more than Rs 30 crore is missing from the local body’s books. The report has flagged serious financial discrepancies in the municipality, pointing to corruption and lapses in financial dealings.

Prepared after scrutinising accounts and registers, the audit report has pointed out that the municipality has not had the records and details of bank transactions and accounts for several years now.

The opposition has demanded an emergency council meeting to discuss the issue.

“From 2016 to 2021, the municipality received 117 cheques, and from 2021 to 2024, we received around 316 cheques. However, the amount does not appear in documents. It’s a serious mistake, and action should be taken against the people involved,” said Chandra Babu, a CPM councillor from Kunnathuchira.

The audit has found that the details of expenses are not recorded in the registers, stating that the officials have not followed up or taken action in cases of failed and incomplete transactions.

Chandra Babu also alleged that there is corruption at the administrative and bureaucratic levels. “Officials and councillors are involved in such corruption cases. We demand that the reports be presented soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Thrikkakara municipality chairperson Radhamani Pillai said the documents and audit findings are being inspected and will be verified to solve the issue.

“We are verifying the documents. If any official or previous officials are at fault, we will take action against them,” she said. Refuting the allegations, Radhamani said there is no corruption involved and the documents will be found and submitted soon.

MISSING FUNDS