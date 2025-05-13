Drydocks World team visits Cochin Shipyard

KOCHI: A high-level delegation from Drydocks World, a subsidiary of DP World, arrived in Kochi last week to assess the ship building and repair facility at Cochin Shipyard. Led by Drydocks World chief executive officer Captain Rado Antolovic, the team toured the main yard, newly commissioned 310-m drydock, International Ship Repair Facility, and the Marine Engineering Training Institute.

The Drydocks World and the Cochin Shipyard had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaboration to boost India’s ship repair and offshore fabrication capabilities, during the visit of UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to Mumbai last month. The partnership aims to bring global best practices to India’s maritime sector and expand capacity in line with the country’s national goals.

“We are happy to host the CEO and top leadership of Drydocks World at Cochin Shipyard. Their visit marks an important step in strengthening our collaboration and we look forward to working together to unlock new opportunities in the ship repair domain,” said Cochin Shipyard chairman and MD Madhu S Nair.