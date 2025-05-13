Kochi: Vyttila Hub officials file complaint over illegal parking on service road

KOCHI: The Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS) has lodged a complaint with the City Traffic Police over the illegal parking of vehicles on the key service road leading to the hub, after the ‘No Parking’ boards erected there have failed to rein in the act by motorists. In fact, illegal parking is rampant at many such locations in Kochi, considerably slowing down city traffic.

This is even as the traffic movement in the city is already hit by narrow roads and high volume of vehicle registration - the Ernakulam RTO recorded 24,640 vehicles in FY 2024-25.

“Despite erecting ‘No Parking’ boards, the motorists continue to park vehicles along the stretch where the buses proceed to the hub. A lot of private vehicles coming from Kaniyampuzha side and proceeding towards the city and Tripunithura through the hub also use the road. The illegal parking is hampering the smooth flow of traffic. Hence we lodged a complaint with the City East Traffic police station, and the cops have promised to act,” said a senior VMHS official.

The Traffic East Police station alone registered a total of 24,151 cases for ‘Obstructive Parking’ in 2024, while those recorded at the Traffic West station is more than double the number. “On average, nearly 200 cases are registered daily here for obstructive parking,” said a police official.

City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya acknowledged the growing menace. “Vehicle parking is a major issue. Nobody has any officially accepted space for parking (on road sides). The vehicles are often parked illegally, but it is not possible for us to seize all vehicles,” he told TNIE.