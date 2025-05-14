Kochi’s airport gears up for digital takeoff with CIAL 2.0

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is preparing to take a significant step forward in digital transformation with the launch of CIAL 2.0, a comprehensive initiative aimed at streamlining airport operations and improving passenger experience.
The project, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister and CIAL chairman Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday (May 19), at the CIAL Trade Fair and Exhibition Centre, has been developed at a cost of Rs 200 crore.
According to CIAL managing director S Suhas, IAS, the transformation is part of a broader effort to modernise the airport’s digital backbone. It includes upgrades in cybersecurity, operational efficiency, and the use of AI-driven systems to make passenger journeys smoother and more secure.
One of the standout features of the upgrade is the Cyber Defence Operations Centre (CDOC), the first full-scale, on-premise server facility of its kind at an Indian airport. Set up with support from CDAC, the centre is designed to provide real-time threat intelligence, 24/7 monitoring, and quick response to any digital risks.
The initiative also introduces a wide range of new technologies across the airport. These include AI-powered surveillance systems with over 4,000 intelligent cameras, full body scanners, and an automated tray retrieval system to ease the flow at security checks. Advanced security tools such as liquid explosive detectors, portable X-ray scanners, and threat containment vessels are being added as part of the next-generation security infrastructure.
Behind the scenes, CIAL’s core systems are being reworked with a revamped airport operational database, upgraded flight information and announcement systems, and a new data centre built on hyper-converged infrastructure. For passengers, the changes will be more visible through facial recognition check-in, AI-based baggage tracking, lost item location tools, barcoded boarding passes, pre-paid taxi kiosks, and integration with DigiYatra for a smoother boarding process.
Following the launch, the Aero Digital Summit will be held at the same venue from 2:30 PM to 8:30 PM, concluding with a panel discussion on the future of technology and innovation in the airport sector.