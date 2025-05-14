Man attacks youth in North Paravoor over Instagram messages to his sister, arrested

KOCHI: A man allegedly attacked a youth for sending messages to her smartphone, in North Paravoor.

Mukhtar, a resident of Vedimara near Chendamangalam, attacked Ajmal, 25, a resident of Ernakulam, over alleged social media texting.

The suspect has been booked under charges of wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt, as per various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“The attack appears to have stemmed from suspicion and anger over the victim’s interaction with the accused’s sister on social media,” said an officer with the North Paravur police.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm on Tuesday. After learning that Ajmal would be passing through Vedimara, Mukhtar waited in front of a tea shop near a tyre store.

When Ajmal arrived, he was stopped and questioned about the messages. During the conversation, Mukhtar allegedly assaulted him. The suspect was arrested following the incident, said the officer.