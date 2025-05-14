Two flyovers on NH 66 to smoothen traffic flow at Edappally junction

KOCHI: In six month’s time, Edappally junction, among the busiest in the state and notorious for snarl-ups, is set to see a major transformation in traffic flow. To facilitate the same, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is preparing to construct two flyovers-cum-underpasses either side of the junction on the NH 66 corridor.

The 650-metre-long flyovers, enabling 50-metre-wide underpasses, will come up a few hundred metres away from the existing flyover at Edappally. While one is planned near the Oberon Mall to the southern side of the junction, the other will come up near the entrance to the LuLu Mall on the northern side.

“The target is to complete the construction of the pair of flyovers and underpasses in six months. While the work on the structure near LuLu has made considerable progress, around 50%, that at the Oberon side has begun,” a senior NHAI official told TNIE.

It is impossible to construct a vehicle underpass or another flyover at Edappally junction as a flyover already exists there, besides the Kochi Metro viaduct, he added.

How traffic flow will be regulated

Once the flyovers are constructed, there will be no right turn for vehicles at Edappally junction. The traffic signal lights too will be removed to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles.

Vehicles coming from the Vyttila side and proceeding towards Aluva should move straight ahead and take at U-turn at the underpass near LuLu. They should then take the service road to move towards Aluva by taking a left turn. Similarly, vehicles coming from the Cheranalloor side and going to the city centre should take a U-turn using the underpass near Oberon mall. They should take the service road and then turn left.