Ahead of trial, Kerala Kalamassery blast case witnesses receive death threat

KOCHI: Ahead of the trial in the case related to the serial blasts that rocked a Jehovah’s Witnesses gathering in Kalamassery, an alleged death threat was issued against witnesses who are to testify against Dominic Martin, the accused, on Wednesday. The threatening message was sent to the phone number of Sreekumar, the public relations officer of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a Christian denomination.

“The threat message from a Malaysian phone number was received on my WhatsApp, around 10 pm on Monday. But, I noticed it only the following morning,” said Sreekumar, a resident of North Kalamassery.

Detailing about the threat message, he said: “The first message warned of explosions at Jehovah’s Witnesses’ worship centres, including near Aluva temple, and all other conventions across the state. When I asked why, the sender replied that Jehovah’s Witnesses must be eradicated from Kerala, and that anyone testifying against Dominic Martin would be killed. Here, I asked why he was telling all this to me. The sender replied that everyone needed to know.”

“All these communications were in English. No further messages followed,” he said. He added that, he has filed official complaints with both the Kalamassery Police and Aluva Rural Police. “We received the complaint regarding the death threat late on Tuesday. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for inciting communal hatred and issuing death threats,” said M B Latheef, SHO of Kalamassery Police Station. The investigation is under way, and we cannot reveal further details at this point, he added. Latheef also noted that the Kochi city police had filed the chargesheet in the Kalamassery blast case on time, and the trial proceedings are set to begin soon.