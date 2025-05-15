Kerala's Poonithura, adjacent areas reeling under acute drinking water shortage

KOCHI: An acute drinking water shortage is troubling residents at the eastern end of Kochi corporation. In certain parts of Chambakkara and Poonithura divisions, near Tripunithura, people have been struggling with inadequate drinking water for almost eight months.
The regions around Mukkottil Temple Road, Valappil Kadavu, Subramanya Nagar, Jawahar Road, Vikram Sarabhai Road and Ayyankali Road are reeling under water shortage, the local residents said.
“There are around 40 families living in the Mukkottil temple region, which is an elevated area. Water supply was adequate until October 24 last year. From November, there has been constant water shortage issues,” said Sankaranarayanan K S, Mukkottil Temple Road Residents’ Association secretary.
The affected regions have witnessed severe disruptions in water supply over the past two weeks, he pointed out.
The region falls under Kerala Water Authority (KWA)’s Vyttila sub division and receives water through a four-inch-wide pipeline from the Thammanam pump house via Petta. Pumping to these regions happen only once in two days, according to availability. The residents allege that reduced pressure in water flow because of old pipelines and air trapped between pumping sessions are the main reasons for the trouble.
“The main line to the region passes along NH 85 through a 160mm PVC pipe. The primary problem is that the population in areas from Petta to Gandhi Square has increased over the past few years. Through the age-old pipeline in this region, we cannot supply enough water with adequate pressure,” said an assistant executive engineer with KWA.
The water authority has proposed a replacement of the pipeline as part of the Amrut scheme, with administrative sanction awaited, the official said.
“We have a new proposal to lay a 250mm DI pipe from Petta junction to these areas under a budget of `1.65 crore. For that, we need approval from the national highways authority. Digging up the NH would require a huge sum, which is way beyond our financial capacity,” the official said.
To replace the pipelines along Petta junction at a cost of Rs 10 lakh, KWA is now trying to merge the project with the MLA’s Petta development project. According to the authorities, a permanent solution to the water shortage issue can be found only if any of these projects are implemented.
For temporary relief, the residents demand that the authorities take water from the Nettoor pump house in the adjacent Maradu municipality, where drinking water is sufficient. KWA, however, pointed out jurisdictional problems in implementing this.
“Now, we are trying to buy water from the Nettoor storage facility and supply it to the affected regions via tankers, with the corporation bearing the expenses. But even that is not enough to meet the demand,” said Chambakkara councillor Dr Sailaja T K.
