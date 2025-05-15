Kerala's Poonithura, adjacent areas reeling under acute drinking water shortage

KOCHI: An acute drinking water shortage is troubling residents at the eastern end of Kochi corporation. In certain parts of Chambakkara and Poonithura divisions, near Tripunithura, people have been struggling with inadequate drinking water for almost eight months.

The regions around Mukkottil Temple Road, Valappil Kadavu, Subramanya Nagar, Jawahar Road, Vikram Sarabhai Road and Ayyankali Road are reeling under water shortage, the local residents said.

“There are around 40 families living in the Mukkottil temple region, which is an elevated area. Water supply was adequate until October 24 last year. From November, there has been constant water shortage issues,” said Sankaranarayanan K S, Mukkottil Temple Road Residents’ Association secretary.

The affected regions have witnessed severe disruptions in water supply over the past two weeks, he pointed out.

The region falls under Kerala Water Authority (KWA)’s Vyttila sub division and receives water through a four-inch-wide pipeline from the Thammanam pump house via Petta. Pumping to these regions happen only once in two days, according to availability. The residents allege that reduced pressure in water flow because of old pipelines and air trapped between pumping sessions are the main reasons for the trouble.

“The main line to the region passes along NH 85 through a 160mm PVC pipe. The primary problem is that the population in areas from Petta to Gandhi Square has increased over the past few years. Through the age-old pipeline in this region, we cannot supply enough water with adequate pressure,” said an assistant executive engineer with KWA.