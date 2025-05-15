Thrikkakara municipal chairperson defends council, says audit report false

KOCHI: On the defensive after the audit report for 2023-24 revealed major financial discrepancies in Thrikkakara municipality, chairperson Radhamani Pillai on Wednesday alleged that it was an election gimmick to defame the council as the local body election is nearing.
Addressing the media, Radhamani said the municipality had submitted documents of every transaction to the Kerala State Audit Department (KSAD) but were not accepted.
There is no corruption involved, she claimed. “These cheques are handled by the secretary. Councillors are not involved in these matters. Also, the documents and files are moved through K-Smart. The false report is an attempt to defame the current council,” Radhamani said.
The audit report released by the KSAD on May 9 flagged serious financial discrepancies in the municipality, pointing to corruption and lapses in financial dealings, and revealed that cheques for Rs 7.5 crore, collected and deposited, were not credited to the bank account.
Dinoob T G, the vice-chairman, said that the receipts of several transactions which have not been included in the report were submitted in April 2023. In case of any serious difference, we will be rectifying the accounts and registers,” he said.
Radhamani said that audit reports were released in the past years as well. These audit reports were not against the council or representatives and were not discussed. “We will be verifying the documents again. If any official or previous officials who handled funds and documents are at fault, we will take action against them,” she said.
About the Onam celebration expenses, Dinoob said that Rs 25 lakh was spent on Onam celebration. Blaming the officials, he said that the funds were managed by the subcommittee heads.
CHEQUES FOR RS 7.5 CR NOT CREDITED: REPORT
The audit report released by the KSAD on May 9 flagged serious financial discrepancies in the municipality, pointing to corruption and lapses in financial dealings, and revealed that cheques for Rs 7.5 crore, collected and deposited, were not credited to the bank account.