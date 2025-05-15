Thrikkakara municipal chairperson defends council, says audit report false

KOCHI: On the defensive after the audit report for 2023-24 revealed major financial discrepancies in Thrikkakara municipality, chairperson Radhamani Pillai on Wednesday alleged that it was an election gimmick to defame the council as the local body election is nearing.

Addressing the media, Radhamani said the municipality had submitted documents of every transaction to the Kerala State Audit Department (KSAD) but were not accepted.

There is no corruption involved, she claimed. “These cheques are handled by the secretary. Councillors are not involved in these matters. Also, the documents and files are moved through K-Smart. The false report is an attempt to defame the current council,” Radhamani said.

The audit report released by the KSAD on May 9 flagged serious financial discrepancies in the municipality, pointing to corruption and lapses in financial dealings, and revealed that cheques for Rs 7.5 crore, collected and deposited, were not credited to the bank account.