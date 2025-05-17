Have you tried Johnny chettan’s achaar sambhaaram?

KOCHI: In this sweltering heat, everyone has their own way of staying cool. For some, it’s heading to a spot where their favourite summer refreshment is served just right. Near Convent Junction, there’s one such roadside stall that’s become a haven for college students and commuters alike, all thanks to one man and his signature ‘achaar sambhaaram’.

For 40 years, Johnny chettan (M A John) has been quenching the city’s thirst, one glass at a time. Of his many drinks, his specialty is a unique concoction called achaar sambhaaram. What started as an experimental twist has grown into a summer essential for many locals.

“I’ve been here since I was 20,” says Johnny with a proud smile, pouring out a cloudy glass of chilled buttermilk with a bright red slice of pickle bobbing on top.

“This started as a necessity. Now it’s my passion,” notes the 58 year old.

Though sambhaaram is a staple across Kerala, Johnny’s twist came just eight years ago. “One afternoon, I was having lunch - rice, buttermilk and a little pickle on the side. And I thought, why not combine it into one drink. “I gave it to a few friends to taste and they loved it,” he recalls.

The combination is unexpectedly addictive. Fresh buttermilk is brought from home each morning, whisked and spiced with a paste of green chillies and ginger, and topped with a sliver of home-style pickle.

“I haven’t changed the recipe. It’s been the same since the day I created it,” says Johnny.