KMRL eyeing non-fare revenue boost with fuel station in Kalamassery

KOCHI: In a strategic move to diversify its revenue streams beyond traditional fare collection, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is launching a state-of-the-art fuel station, in collaboration with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), adjacent to the Kalamassery metro station.
Developed under a direct-dealership model, the fuel station, covering an area of 26,900 sqft, has been designed as an integrated service hub. It is equipped with five multi-product dispensers (MPDs) offering a total of eight high-speed diesel nozzles, 10 speed fuel nozzles and 10 petrol nozzles. The station will be open 24x7, ensuring uninterrupted service for commuters and the general public.
“In addition to conventional fuel dispensing, the facility will have infrastructure for charging electric vehicles (EVs). Plans are in place to expand services with the addition of CNG and nitrogen filling stations, reinforcing KMRL’s commitment to sustainable, commuter-friendly transport infrastructure,” said Loknath Behera, managing director, KMRL.
Minister for Industries and Law P Rajeeve will formally inaugurate the facility at 3 pm on May 19. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden will preside over the function. Several dignitaries, including Seema Kannan, chairperson of Kalamassery municipality; Hajara Usman, municipal councillor; Sankar M, executive director (in charge) of Kochi Refinery; Ravi R Sahay, head retail-south, BPCL; and Hari Kishen V R, state head (retail), Kerala, BPCL, will attend the event.
Looking ahead, the site is envisioned to transform into a comprehensive one-stop destination. Future developments include an allied retail business (ARB) that will house a commercial complex, food court and a dedicated parking area, he added. To ensure smooth and efficient daily operations, KMRL has partnered with Kudumbashree, Kerala’s flagship women empowerment initiative. A total of 30 staff members — including 17 women and 13 men — will run the outlet.
This initiative is a significant milestone in KMRL’s journey towards building holistic urban mobility solutions while generating sustainable non-fare revenue. The KMRL is also in final round of talks with State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) to set up premium air-conditioned outlets at Vyttila and Vadakkekotta stations. It’s also leasing out its building with eight floors at South railway station to Infopark.
The company has been recording a steady rise in non-fare box collection since 2021-22, but the same is set to increase drastically in 2024-25 and 2025-26. KMRL succeeded in increasing its non-operational revenue by successfully licensing out a total of 11,394 sqft of kiosk and commercial/office space, bringing in 27 new licences across 25 metro stations, its 13th annual report said. Non-fare box revenue has recorded a steady growth, breaching the `50-crore mark in 2023-24, after coming in at `35.86 crore in 2021-22.