KMRL eyeing non-fare revenue boost with fuel station in Kalamassery

KOCHI: In a strategic move to diversify its revenue streams beyond traditional fare collection, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is launching a state-of-the-art fuel station, in collaboration with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), adjacent to the Kalamassery metro station.

Developed under a direct-dealership model, the fuel station, covering an area of 26,900 sqft, has been designed as an integrated service hub. It is equipped with five multi-product dispensers (MPDs) offering a total of eight high-speed diesel nozzles, 10 speed fuel nozzles and 10 petrol nozzles. The station will be open 24x7, ensuring uninterrupted service for commuters and the general public.

“In addition to conventional fuel dispensing, the facility will have infrastructure for charging electric vehicles (EVs). Plans are in place to expand services with the addition of CNG and nitrogen filling stations, reinforcing KMRL’s commitment to sustainable, commuter-friendly transport infrastructure,” said Loknath Behera, managing director, KMRL.

Minister for Industries and Law P Rajeeve will formally inaugurate the facility at 3 pm on May 19. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden will preside over the function. Several dignitaries, including Seema Kannan, chairperson of Kalamassery municipality; Hajara Usman, municipal councillor; Sankar M, executive director (in charge) of Kochi Refinery; Ravi R Sahay, head retail-south, BPCL; and Hari Kishen V R, state head (retail), Kerala, BPCL, will attend the event.