Kochi to host 'south India's biggest' Afro dance festival

For two days, Cherai beach will turn into a hub of dance, music, and revelry with the enthralling beats of Afro music and dance.

The ThekKINDian Festival, set to be held on May 31 and June 1, will shine light on immersive Afro-dance experiences. Featuring workshops, battles, performances, and parties, the event brings together a diverse mix of artists from across India and beyond with one goal — to create a meaningful cultural bridge between African and Kerala dance traditions.

The organisers were adamant about one thing — they didn’t want to hold the fest in a closed venue. “Cherai, a popular and easily accessible destination, allows more people to engage, experience, and celebrate the culture. And this will be South India’s biggest Afro fest,” says one of the organisers.

The festival is being curated by a team of artists and educators from Kerala’s emerging Afro dance community in collaboration with groups from Chennai and Bengaluru. Together, they have prepared a lineup that includes sessions by international instructors, dance battles, live music and a fashion show.

“Kerala has always had a deep love for dance and percussion, which naturally connects us to Afro-dance styles,” says Earnest Ignus Paul, a dancer and one of the core organisers. “Traditional African movements can easily resonate with our culture, both artistically and spiritually.”

Workshops during the tw-day event aim to build that connection from the ground up. International instructors such as Champion Rolie and Amaleya Osei from Ghana along with Ryan Martyr and the Afrontal crew from Bengaluru will lead sessions. These will be complemented by dance battles.