Angamaly municipality lines up Happiness Park to spread cheer in Kerala

KOCHI: Angamaly town is notorious for traffic gridlock and allied noise, posing a major issue for both residents and commuters. But if things go according to plan, local residents can now look forward to rewinding and rejuvenating themselves and catching a whiff of fresh air at the Happiness Park, a project devised by the municipality.
The Happiness Park, which promises an idyllic retreat for residents and visitors alike, is set to come up at the heart of Angamaly, a walk of around 500 metres from the national highway.
The facility, designed to successfully blend charming nature and modern amenities, is being set up on 61 cents behind the Town police station building.
The municipality has conceptualised the urban green space, for which the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has agreed to provide Rs 1 crore, as a means to enhance the mental and physical health of the residents.
“We felt the need for a green urban space to enhance the mental and physical well-being of the citizens through art and community activities,” Angamaly municipal chairperson Mathew Thomas told TNIE.
“It will cater to people of all ages and provide a lively space for social gatherings and cultural events. We finalised the project only a week back and the GCDA agreed to provide the fund for the project.”
The Happiness Park will come up on the thickly vegetated land owned by the municipality behind the police station. The authorities have decided to retain the ‘chira’ (pond) embankment built earlier to control water flow and facilitate irrigation.
“It will be a novel experience for visitors who can experience the soothing hues of paddy fields a little away. We plan to preserve and develop the traditional pond. The plans include running a swimming academy there once the construction works are over,” Mathew said.
GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai said the urban body is funding the development of open spaces in nine municipalities.
“We’ll set up the Happiness Park in Angamaly aesthetically with beautiful lawns and a special cabin for the elderly to indulge in activities like reading. Our team of engineers will brief the municipality of the final plan soon. The project will be implemented after taking all the stakeholders into confidence. We’ll provide Rs 1 crore and the municipality can add to this fund to set up more amenities,” he said.
A host of other key amenities planned include an open-air auditorium that could accommodate 300 people, art spaces, sports activities, community yoga, meditation, jogging tracks, libraries, and open gyms. Eateries will also be set up within the premises. Additionally, the park will host events like ‘Happiness Day’ once a month, focusing on interventions for mental, physical, and emotional well-being.
The park will have essential amenities including drinking water, free Wi-Fi, and CCTV surveillance to ensure safety and convenience.
“The Happiness Park is aimed as a mass social gathering venue with entertainment activities for all ages. It will also go a big way in environment conservation,” Mathew added.
The local residents too have expressed happiness over the new project. “The site and the ‘town chira’ have been lying neglected for years. It’s good that a Happiness Park is coming up. Now this area will be buzzing with activities,” said 85-year-old Mariam Kutty, who lives alone near the site.