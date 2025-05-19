Angamaly municipality lines up Happiness Park to spread cheer in Kerala

KOCHI: Angamaly town is notorious for traffic gridlock and allied noise, posing a major issue for both residents and commuters. But if things go according to plan, local residents can now look forward to rewinding and rejuvenating themselves and catching a whiff of fresh air at the Happiness Park, a project devised by the municipality.

The Happiness Park, which promises an idyllic retreat for residents and visitors alike, is set to come up at the heart of Angamaly, a walk of around 500 metres from the national highway.

The facility, designed to successfully blend charming nature and modern amenities, is being set up on 61 cents behind the Town police station building.

The municipality has conceptualised the urban green space, for which the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has agreed to provide Rs 1 crore, as a means to enhance the mental and physical health of the residents.

“We felt the need for a green urban space to enhance the mental and physical well-being of the citizens through art and community activities,” Angamaly municipal chairperson Mathew Thomas told TNIE.

“It will cater to people of all ages and provide a lively space for social gatherings and cultural events. We finalised the project only a week back and the GCDA agreed to provide the fund for the project.”

The Happiness Park will come up on the thickly vegetated land owned by the municipality behind the police station. The authorities have decided to retain the ‘chira’ (pond) embankment built earlier to control water flow and facilitate irrigation.

“It will be a novel experience for visitors who can experience the soothing hues of paddy fields a little away. We plan to preserve and develop the traditional pond. The plans include running a swimming academy there once the construction works are over,” Mathew said.