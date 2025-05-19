30-year-old man imprisoned under KAAPA

KOCHI: A 30-year-old man was imprisoned under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), on Sunday.

Dillit, a resident of Muvattupuzha, was moved to Viyyur Central Jail in connection with an attempted murder case.

The action was initiated by the Ernakulam district collector N S K Umesh, based on a report submitted by the Ernakulam rural district police chief M Hemalatha.

Dillit is an accused in several criminal cases, including attempted murder, grievous assault and criminal trespass, said an officer with the Ernakulam rural police.

He was recently charged under KAAPA for his involvement in a case registered by the Muvattupuzha police in February for attempting to murder a man at Latha Stand, Muvattupuzha.

The other accused in the case, Amal Raj and Amalnath, were booked under KAAPA and jailed earlier, the officer said.