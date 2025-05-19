Light tram plan to boost Kochi’s connectivity

KOCHI: If everything goes to plan, Kochi would well be the first city in Kerala to have the cost-effective light tram system, connecting areas where the conventional metro is not feasible.
Giving a lease of life to the light tram project, which was mooted last year, the board of directors of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has given its approval to go ahead with preliminary procedures. The agency is now set to approach the Kerala government seeking project nod and fund allocation.
“The board has given the nod for conducting the feasibility study for implementing the light tram project. Kochi is in consideration and the first route mooted is the 6.2-km-long MG Road-High Court-Thevara section via Shanmugham Road,” said a top KMRL official.
The project was first mooted early last year. Following this, the Swiss-based HESS Green Mobility, which implemented light tram service in Brisbane (Australia) and other parts of the world, submitted a feasibility report on various stretches in Kochi, including the MG Road-Thevara-Marine Drive loop. “The report prepared by the Swiss agency was recently submitted to the board, which has given the approval for formally conducting a feasibility study. We’ll write to the state government in the coming week, requesting the nod for the project,” the offical said.
“The funding should actually be done by the Union government. Once we get the state’s nod, we will approach the Centre. The same process will be followed in various stages of implementation like floating the tender and DPR preparation,” the official said.
Call for integrated transport plan
Cities like Brisbane in Australia have opted for light tram metros as they are more sustainable, cost-effective, and can operate at road level, elevated, and underground.
According to experts, the project is more suitable for Kerala, which is grappling with financial difficulties. “Light tram system is cost effective when compared to the conventional metro system. While the metro system will cost around Rs 300 crore per km, the cost of setting up a light tram is only Rs 75 crore. “This can be further reduced if the manufacturing is done locally,” the official said
A three-coach light tram having a length of 25m can carry up to 240 passengers. The electric-hybrid trams can be fully charged in six minutes and travel for 45km. From the passengers’ viewpoint, they need not lose 3-4 minutes climbing stairs to reach the platform.
“We welcome the move as Kochi needs cost effective transport solutions. Light tram can be rail-based and also like vestibule bus system with dedicated road corridor. The Hess Green company, which earlier submitted a project feasibility report to KMRL, has already set up a bus manufacturing unit in Bengaluru. Hence if approved light trams can be locally produced which will further reduce the cost,” said D Dhanuraj, chairman of the Kochi-based Centre for Public Policy Research.
“The advantage is that other modes of transport like city buses too can ply along the system on the stretch of operation. But this calls for an integrated transport plan which can be used to maximise connectivity in a scientifically planned manner,” he said.