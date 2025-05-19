Light tram plan to boost Kochi’s connectivity

KOCHI: If everything goes to plan, Kochi would well be the first city in Kerala to have the cost-effective light tram system, connecting areas where the conventional metro is not feasible.

Giving a lease of life to the light tram project, which was mooted last year, the board of directors of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has given its approval to go ahead with preliminary procedures. The agency is now set to approach the Kerala government seeking project nod and fund allocation.

“The board has given the nod for conducting the feasibility study for implementing the light tram project. Kochi is in consideration and the first route mooted is the 6.2-km-long MG Road-High Court-Thevara section via Shanmugham Road,” said a top KMRL official.

The project was first mooted early last year. Following this, the Swiss-based HESS Green Mobility, which implemented light tram service in Brisbane (Australia) and other parts of the world, submitted a feasibility report on various stretches in Kochi, including the MG Road-Thevara-Marine Drive loop. “The report prepared by the Swiss agency was recently submitted to the board, which has given the approval for formally conducting a feasibility study. We’ll write to the state government in the coming week, requesting the nod for the project,” the offical said.

“The funding should actually be done by the Union government. Once we get the state’s nod, we will approach the Centre. The same process will be followed in various stages of implementation like floating the tender and DPR preparation,” the official said.