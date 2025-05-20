Kerala CM launches Rs 200-crore I.T. infrastructure project at Kochi airport

KOCHI: India will see one billion air travellers annually by 2040 and all airports in the country must prepare to accommodate such large-scale growth, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday.

He was speaking during the launch of the Rs 200-crore CIAL 2.0 project, which aims to fully digitise the operations of Cochin International Airport.

“In 2023–24, 375 million people in India travelled by air, of which 275 million were domestic passengers. This marks a 21% increase compared to the previous year, placing India third in the world in terms of domestic air passenger numbers. It is estimated that by 2040, India will see one billion air travellers annually. All airports in the country must prepare, on their own, to accommodate such large-scale growth.” Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The chief minister emphasised the strategic importance of ensuring the safety of air passengers and the protection of airport assets. With around 50,000 passengers travelling through Kochi Airport daily, and close to 100,000 people visiting the premises for travel-related needs, the security of digital assets becomes even more significant.

The airport also hosts over 400 government and non-government agencies, 30 airlines, around 200 commercial establishments including hotels, and more than 12,000 employees, making it a vast and complex travel hub.

The CIAL 2.0 project incorporates various initiatives focused on artificial intelligence, automation, and foolproof cyber security to tackle emerging challenges in cyberspace and enhance travel experience. With an investment of Rs 200 crore, the project is designed to improve passenger convenience and security.

As part of the project, full-body scanners have been introduced, eliminating the need for physical pat-downs during security checks. An automated tray retrieval system has also been implemented to speed up cabin baggage screening.

Additionally, 4,000 AI-enabled surveillance cameras have been installed to strengthen airport and perimeter security. The airport’s existing bomb detection and disposal system is also being upgraded through CIAL 2.0.