Lulu Fashion Week concludes in Kochi

KOCHI: The eighth edition of Lulu Fashion Week wrapped up with a star-studded finale in Kochi, celebrating emerging trends and fresh perspectives in the fashion world.

The event featured celebrities walking the ramp and awards being presented to icons from the worlds of fashion and sports. This year’s ‘Style Icon Award’ was conferred upon actress Honey Rose, while the ‘Pride of Kerala Award’ went to cricketer and former Kerala Ranji Trophy captain Sachin Baby. The ‘Bold and Beautiful Award’ was presented to actress Prayaga Martin.

Actor Vinay Forrt handed over the honours to the winners. During the event, Sachin Baby expressed his gratitude, stating, “Kerala has always embraced me, and Kochi holds a special place in my heart.”

The closing event was attended by several key figures from Lulu Group — Lulu Kochi regional director Sadiq Qasim, Lulu India media head N B Swaraj, general manager of Lulu Hypermarkets Sudheesh Nair, Lulu India HR head Anoop Majeed, Lulu Mall GM Vishnu Raghunath, Lulu Hypermarket GM Jo Painadath, and other executives.

The event featured over 30 fashion shows across four days. The ramp was also lit up by celebrities such as Kunchacko Boban, Sunny Wayne, Vinay Forrt, Anson Paul, Kailash, Bibin George, Hemant Menon, Riyas Khan, Dhruvan, Marina Michael Kurisingal, and Sadhika Venugopal.

The shows were directed by Mumbai-based stylist Shy Lobo. Six brand excellence awards were presented during the closing ceremony, recognising outstanding contributions to the fashion industry.