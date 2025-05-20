Students from Kochi's Global Public School scale Mount Everest

KOCHI: For the first time, a 14-member student team from Global Public School in Kochi completed a trek to the Everest base camp. The team comprising nine boys and five girls from classes 8 to 12 reached an altitude of 5,364 meters above sea level on May 13.

“In an era where teenage interests are often dominated by video games, fast food, and passive leisure, GPS chose to challenge the norm. With vision, planning and an unwavering belief in the potential of its students, the school curated this two-week Himalayan expedition in partnership with the Re-Live Adventure team, a pioneer in youth adventure experiences,” says Dilip George, dean and principal of the school

Far from being a spontaneous endeavour, the trek was the culmination of two months of intense training designed and executed by Binoy Boban from Re-Live Adventure.

“This journey represents the essence of what we believe education should be - bold, transformative, and deeply human. Students underwent structured fitness training, nutrition awareness sessions, mental conditioning, and team-building exercises to promote resilience, self-discipline and leadership,” says Dilip.

The intensive training sessions came in handy as they battled harsh terrains, high altitudes, and limited comforts. According to the school management, the experience has left the students not only with incredible memories but with a profound sense of accomplishment and personal growth. The group returned to Kochi on Sunday.