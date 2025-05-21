Footpaths in a mess, no point in having road sans pedestrian space: Kerala HC

KOCHI: Citing a lack of post-work supervision, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that the footpaths on major roads in the city are deteriorating and pedestrians are unable to walk safely.

While hearing a petition, the HC observed that the tiles laid on the footpath by Cochin Smart Mission Limited were dislodged and the bollards damaged.

“After the completion of the work, there has been no supervision. As a result, the major roads in the city are deteriorating, and pedestrians are unable to walk safely,” the court said, adding that footpaths on MG Road, which serve as the lifeline of the city, are also in a pathetic condition.

“I am voicing the citizen’s voice. Nothing else,” Justice Devan Ramachandran said while hearing a petition.

The court said the MG Road is in a mess. “There is no point in having a road without a pedestrian space. Those in power are travelling by car, disconnected from the struggles of pedestrians. Let us designate a pedestrian day on MG Road in Kochi. The monsoon season is approaching, and several slabs remain open along parts of the road. What will happen when flooding occurs,” asked the court. It also criticised the authorities for the delay in completing the Mullassery Canal Road project, which is intended to address inundation in the city.