Interpol to investigate international links in 2023 Kalamassery blast case

KOCHI: Interpol has decided to investigate the international links in the 2023 Kalamassery blast case, which claimed eight lives during a Jehovah’s Witnesses convention. The probe follows a request from the Kerala Police, routed through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) earlier this year.

The twin IED blasts occurred on October 29, 2023, at a convention centre in Kalamassery during a prayer meeting, killing eight people and injuring 53.

On the same day, Dominic Martin, a resident of Kochi, took responsibility for the attack via a social media post and later surrendered to the police. Investigators later found that Martin had worked in Dubai for several years before returning to Kochi a few months prior to the incident.

In January 2024, the Kerala government permitted the police to initiate the Mutual Legal Assistance proceedings with the UAE. Subsequently, MHA forwarded the request to the Interpol authorities in Dubai to assist with the investigation.

“Recently, we received information that Interpol has begun processing the Mutual Legal Assistance request. The authorities in Dubai have agreed to provide the information we sought as part of the investigation. The Interpol-linked agency in Dubai will conduct an inquiry based on our request and the findings will be shared with us through MHA,” a senior police officer told TNIE.

Kerala Police have requested information regarding Martin’s stay in Dubai, his known associates, and whether he had any prior criminal involvement during his time there.

Meanwhile, a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses has reported receiving a threat from a Malaysian phone number.