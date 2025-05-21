Kochi airport’s bomb squad is set for tech-off

A mechanical hound that flashes lights from its eyes, shakes hands, and hip-hops like a seasoned performer was one of the star attractions at the Aero Digital Summit held on Monday at the CIAL Trade Fair and Exhibition Centre.

But don’t be fooled — it’s not a pet, it’s a Rs 19 lakh AI-powered robotic dog developed by Dubai-based Unique World Robotics.

This high-tech marvel stole the spotlight at the one-day tech expo organised as part of the launch of CIAL 2.0, a Rs 200-crore digital transformation initiative by Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL).

Spectators at the expo were treated to more impressive technological innovations, including a remote-operated vehicle (ROV) designed for bomb detection and disposal, a non-invasive body scanner, and a smart lane system for cabin baggage — recent additions to CIAL’s infrastructure.

“The battery-operated robotic dog is mainly controlled using a mobile application,” said an official of the CIAL’s new IT & communications department.

“It can be operated on a single charge for up to four hours. It’s capable of moving over 700m in a single instance and can carry a load of up to 25kg.”

The ROV, showcased by the CRPF team, is part of a newly-acquired bomb disposal system. “The threat containment vessel (TVC) is capable of taking on a blast of up to 8kg of high explosive such as TNT. The system is handled by a quick-reaction team at the airport,” said a CIAL official.