Three from Assam arrested with 65g heroin in Perumbavoor

KOCHI: Three Assam natives were arrested with 65g of heroin at Nedumthodu Junction in Perumbavoor on Tuesday. Abdul Bashar, 30, Bich Milan, 58, and Rustam Ali, 22, all from Nagaon, were nabbed by a special investigation (SIT) team under Perumbavoor ASP Shakti Singh Arya based on confidential information received by Ernakulam rural district police chief M Hemalatha.

“The accused reached Aluva from Assam by train and were travelling to the Allapra region in an autorickshaw,” said an officer with Perumbavoor police station.

The SIT seized six boxes of heroin concealed in soap cases from their possession. The officer said Abdul, aka ‘Bhandari’, is identified as a key link in smuggling heroin from Assam to Kerala. A contractor at a plywood company in Allapra, he used the job as a medium for drug trafficking.

“Bashar revealed that he used to buy a box of heroin for Rs 30,000 and sell it in small containers for Rs 1,000 each,” said an officer. A month ago, he was caught with nine such containers of heroin, he said.