Vigilance to record statements of new complainants in ED bribery case in Kerala

VACB has so far arrested Wilson, Mukesh Jain—a Rajasthan native based in Kochi—and chartered accountant Renjith Warrier in connection with the case. ED assistant director Shekar Kumar is named as the first accused.

“All of them were approached by Wilson, who allegedly demanded bribes to halt ED investigations against them. We are currently probing whether the ED officer has any direct connection with the arrested individuals. Any action against the officer will only be taken based on solid evidence. The investigation is now at a crucial stage,” the official said.

The three arrested individuals will remain in VACB custody till Thursday. A team led by VACB SP S Sasidharan, along with two DySPs, is handling the interrogation. The ED officer will be questioned later.

“The officer’s statement is necessary as he is an accused in the case. However, it will be recorded only after we complete evidence collection and obtain maximum information from the other accused individuals,” the VACB officer said.

Meanwhile, the ED has denied any connection to the bribery case, claiming it is part of a conspiracy by the complainant to derail the probe against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).