Four-year-old girl sexually abused, thrown into river in Kochi

KOCHI: In a shocking twist in the case relating to the death of a four-year-old girl, who was thrown into the river by her mother in Moozhikkulam near Puthencruz, the postmortem examination report has revealed that she was sexually abused. The Puthencruz police, probing the case, have registered a Pocso case.

“The postmortem examination report says the child was sexually abused. A paternal relative of the child has been taken into custody in connection with the case,” a top police official with the Ernakulam Rural police said.

Initially, the Chengamanad police registered a Pocso case in the matter, but the case was later transferred to the Puthencruz police, he said.

“Considering the sensitivity of the matter, a special investigation team has been formed. The team will be led by the Puthencruz and Aluva DySPs and will include cyber experts,” the officer said. Further proceedings, including recording the arrest of the accused, will be initiated after a thorough investigation, he added.

He also emphasised that the probe team is planning to interrogate the mother of the deceased in light of the latest development.