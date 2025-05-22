Kochi Metro Rail Ltd hold talks with BPCL to revive greenery on medians

KOCHI: Faced with rising criticism over its failure to maintain the green spaces along medians in the metro corridor, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has begun discussions with the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and the Ernakulam District Horticulture Society to revive the initiative.

According to sources, KMRL is also making a renewed effort to seek sponsors to nurture and maintain the gardens between the metro pillars. Earlier, several sponsors had withdrawn from the project, resulting in the neglect of these green spaces.

There are 989 medians along the 28-km stretch of Kochi Metro. Of these, 465 fall under the jurisdiction of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), while the remaining 524 — from Edappally to Pettah — are managed by KMRL. These medians were originally envisioned as green oases, but due to a lack of sustained sponsorship and maintenance, many have become overgrown and littered with garbage.

In an attempt to address the situation, KMRL had considered paving the medians with tiles. The move, however, drew criticism from various quarters, prompting several leaders to step in.

During a recent Kochi Metro event, Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden made public appeals to KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera, calling for a joint initiative to protect and restore the greenery. Rajeeve also requested the BPCL executive director to support the initiative.

Additionally, Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod highlighted the District Horticulture Society’s willingness to take over the nurture and upkeep of the gardens. Currently, only 64 medians have active sponsors. The remaining 460 medians are vacant and in poor condition, with no greenery or maintenance. Previous contractors often failed to uphold their responsibilities or renew contracts, resulting in not just lost revenue but deteriorating aesthetics.