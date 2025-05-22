Kochi: Vyttila carriageway a mesh of craters and cracks

KOCHI: Giving a harrowing time to commuters and bus operators, the promises of repairing the carriageway at the Vyttila Mobility Hub continue to remain on paper. With the hub degenerating into a mesh of craters and cracks, both KSRTC authorities and private bus operators are crying foul, citing that vehicles sustain damage, causing additional maintenance expenses and trip cancellations.

They blame the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS) and the project implementing agency, Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML), for the failure in honouring the promises made several months back. The pathetic situation will persist now that the monsoon is at the doorstep, they rued.

“Deep craters have formed all along the hub. The conditions have been pathetic for over a year. Often, potholes are covered with rainwater and drivers can’t see them. Axles and plates of several buses were damaged. This is despite the fact that all vehicles are paying fees for using the hub,” a senior KSRTC official told TNIE.

VMHS charges Rs 25 per bus (both KSRTC and private operators) for using the hub and Rs 50 for parking a bus. Two months ago, the KSRTC authorities met the VMHS managing director, who promised to take action on a war footing.

“But nothing has been done during this period. It costs us over Rs 10,000 to repair an axle. But we are affected more by the trip cancellation. It takes at least three days to repair the axle or the plate of a bus. The collection loss for three days for a super fast bus is around Rs 1 lakh,” the KSRTC official said.

Private bus operators also shared similar concern.

“The additional maintenance expenses continue to break our back even as we struggle to remain afloat in the sector. At least, they could have exempted us from the toll till the repairs are done,” said K B Suneer, president of the Ernakulam District Private Bus Operators’ Association.