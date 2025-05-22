Opposition alleges lapses in Kochi corporation's pre-monsoon cleaning drive

KOCHI: Highlighting the non-removal of debris taken out from canals and drains in the city, the opposition councillors of the Kochi corporation on Wednesday alleged that the fund for the pre-monsoon cleaning activities was being squandered as a result.

“Removal of mud and waste from canals is progressing as part of the pre-monsoon activities. Though just a few days are left for the monsoon, the work is only partially complete. The corporation is supposed to pay Rs 2.86 crore to the Cochin Smart Mission Limited to carry out desilting activities. Yet, the authorities are unaware of the status of the work,” said Antony Kureethara, leader of the opposition in the corporation.

M G Aristottil, UDF parliamentary party secretary, said the payment is made depending on the hours of work done. “However, the removed mud and waste are being dumped at the side of the canals. The corporation should provide a vehicle to transport the mud and dump it scientifically,” he said.