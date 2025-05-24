Accused mother claims ignorance of sexual abuse by husband’s brother on four-year-old in Kerala

KOCHI: In the case relating to the death of a four-year-old girl in Mattakkuzhi, Ernakulam, the murder-accused mother has stated that she was unaware the child had been subjected to sexual abuse by her husband’s brother.

The woman, currently in police custody for allegedly throwing the child into the Chalakudy river, told investigators she was frustrated with the way her husband’s family showed excessive interest in the child, leading her to the murder.

“During questioning, she said she often felt alienated by her husband’s family, and even from her own daughter,” a police officer with the probe team said. The woman reportedly believed that her husband was planning a second marriage, which intensified her anxiety about her daughter’s future.

“She told us that she had nightmares of the child growing up under the care of a stepmother. And in a state of emotional turmoil, she convinced herself that ending the child’s life was a way to ‘save’ her,” the officer added.