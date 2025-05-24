Burn victim flown in by air ambulance critical in Kerala

KOCHI: A 54-year-old woman who was trafficked to Malaysia and suffered serious burns there while doing house chores was flown to Kochi in an air ambulance. However, the condition of Mini Bhargavan, hailing from Idukki, remains critical. Mini, who was flown in on Thursday night in an MH 108 aircraft of Malaysian Airlines, has been shifted to Kalamassery Medical College for expert treatment.

She is being provided the best treatment following the direction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the subsequent intervention of NORKA-Roots.

Health Minister Veena George reviewed the progress in her condition and gave necessary direction to the hospital superintendent. A medical board will be formed to coordinate the treatment of Mini, who is currently being provided ventilator support.

Though Mini was admitted to Penang General Hospital in Malaysia on May 7 after she suffered burns, her employer did not inform her relatives.

However her family approached NORKA-Roots and the Global Kerala Sabha after they could not contact her over the phone. Further probe revealed the shocking human trafficking. Mini was one of the 42 women, including her sister, who were trafficked to Malaysia. Her sister and another woman were rescued from the agent’s house and shifted to a special shelter.