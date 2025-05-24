Ernakulam Law College’s 150th anniversary ends quietly, alumni disappointed

KOCHI: The valedictory function marking the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the Government Law College, Ernakulam — a milestone in Kerala’s legal education journey — has left many alumni and observers disappointed, as the celebrations concluded quietly despite the institution’s historic legacy.
Founded in 1874 as His Highness Maharaja’s Law College, the college has produced a long list of eminent alumni, including former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan, former Chief Minister A K Antony and former Union Minister Vayalar Ravi. Yet, what was envisioned as a year-long celebration from 2023 to 2024, saw few commemorative events.
The closing event, held within the college campus, was dignified but modest. It was inaugurated by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, with Kerala High Court Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar delivering the special address. MPs Hibi Eden and Harris Beeran also spoke, alongside principal Bindu M Nambiar.
Despite the presence of high-profile guests, many felt the occasion did not reflect the college’s stature. “The college could have hosted the function on a grander scale, perhaps outside the campus,” Hibi said.
Neighbouring colleges presented a sharp contrast. The Maharaja’s College is launching its 150th year with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan kicking off a grand event on Tuesday, while the St Teresa’s College has extended an invitation to the President of India for its centenary celebrations.
Alumnus Musthafa Zafeer O V, chairman of Musthafa & Almana, said, “They could have mobilised the global alumni network. I’m deeply disappointed.”
Law Minister P Rajeeve, who had inaugurated the organising committee, said he had advised expanding it to include leading alumni and suggested inviting the Chief Justice of India or Union Law Minister for the valedictory.
Principal Bindu M Nambiar explained the challenges. “We have only 10 teachers and no support staff. I called alumni every day — no one came forward. Raj Bhavan confirmed the governor’s presence only days before the event. I also submitted a request in February to invite the President, but it didn’t move forward from the Chief Minister’s Office.”
“I had no personnel, no funding. This event was the best I could manage with what I had,” she said. The low-key end to a 150-year milestone has left many reflecting on what could have been a grander, collective tribute to an iconic legal institution.