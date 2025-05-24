Ernakulam Law College’s 150th anniversary ends quietly, alumni disappointed

KOCHI: The valedictory function marking the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the Government Law College, Ernakulam — a milestone in Kerala’s legal education journey — has left many alumni and observers disappointed, as the celebrations concluded quietly despite the institution’s historic legacy.

Founded in 1874 as His Highness Maharaja’s Law College, the college has produced a long list of eminent alumni, including former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan, former Chief Minister A K Antony and former Union Minister Vayalar Ravi. Yet, what was envisioned as a year-long celebration from 2023 to 2024, saw few commemorative events.

The closing event, held within the college campus, was dignified but modest. It was inaugurated by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, with Kerala High Court Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar delivering the special address. MPs Hibi Eden and Harris Beeran also spoke, alongside principal Bindu M Nambiar.

Despite the presence of high-profile guests, many felt the occasion did not reflect the college’s stature. “The college could have hosted the function on a grander scale, perhaps outside the campus,” Hibi said.