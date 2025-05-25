Kannamaly residents demand urgent action against recurring sea surges

KOCHI: The residents of coastal areas from Kannamaly to Manassery held a protest on Saturday demanding steps to save the coastal hamlets from sea surge. The residents, including women, stood in knee deep water and raised slogans against the apathy of the district administration.

The residents of Chellanam and Kannamaly had organised a Collectorate march on April 11 demanding to complete the laying of geobags in the coastal sea and to clean the drainage channels before May 15.

“The collector had assured us steps to complete the construction of the bund wall using geotubes before the onset of monsoon. However, the work is yet to commence. There has been serious negligence on the part of the district disaster management authority (DDMA). The government should initiate action against the officials for the apathy which amounts to risking the lives of the coastal populace,” said Chellanam Kochi Janakeeya Vedi general convenor V T Sebastian. The protesters demanded immediate steps to start the construction of the tetrapod seawall from Puthenthodu to Manassery immediately. Coastal areas like Manassery, Saudi and Beach Road should be included in the offshore breakwater project.

“The sea will turn rough and tidal waves will start inundating the coastal villages from Tuesday. The situation will be worse for eight days from May 27. Laying geotubes in the coastal sea will help break the tidal waves and to reduce the impact of the sea surge. As there is no seawall to protect us, we will have to move out from our houses during this period,” says Metilda Cleetus, a resident of the Saudi area.

Following the construction of tetrapod seawall from Chellanam to Puthenthode, the intensity of the sea surge has been diverted to Kannamaly area. With the onset of monsoon, tidal waves start lashing the coastal area forcing residents to shift to relief camps or houses of relatives. “On Friday night also we were woken up as water started entering the houses following heavy winds. We are unable to live in peace as the monsoon brings with it devastation to the coastal areas,” said Metilda.