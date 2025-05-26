Cracks in Kochi highrise pillar trigger evacuation of 14 families in Panampilly Nagar

KOCHI: Residents of a building in a prime residential area in the city have been evacuated after the concrete of one of its L-section columns spalled off, exposing bent steel rods.

According to a Kochi corporation official, the issue at RDS Avenue I tower in Panampilly Nagar came to light when a team comprising the district collector and engineers from the civic body was carrying out site visits.

“We were notified of the serious damage to one of the pillars of the 16-storey residential building that was constructed in 2007. After verifying the seriousness of the situation, the collector directed the evacuation of 14 families living in the apartments located above the said damaged pillar,” said the official.

Officials, including engineers, found that the residents’ association of the building had taken measures to rectify the issue. “But, after it was found that the remedial measures taken were not in line with rules, the corporation issued a stop memo,” said the official.