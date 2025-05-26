Trees uprooted, houses damaged as monsoon lashes Ernakulam; red alert issued

KOCHI: Ernakulam district has been at the receiving end of the southwest monsoon with incidents of damage to trees and houses reported in various places.

According to a fire and rescue services officer, a tree was uprooted following strong winds and rain in front of the Ernakulam General Hospital on Sunday. “No casualties or damage was reported. The tree was removed by firefighters,” the officer said. In Kunnathunadu taluk, the wall of a house caved in.

“However, no casualties were reported. The house was in a dilapidated condition,” said the officer. In another incident in Kunnathunadu taluk, two houses – belonging to Shaiju Mattekadan and Mohan Pangola in ward three of Koovapady panchayat -- were partially damaged after trees fell on them.

According to Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, strong winds that lashed the city affected trees in various areas. “A tree got uprooted at Ayyappankavu and another one in the Kaloor-Kathrikadavu area. However, we have not received any reports of waterlogging from anywhere,” said the mayor.

“On the first day of monsoon, a large tree fell at Santa Cruz ground in Fort Kochi. Since it was on the playground, no casualties or damage were caused. Another tree near Munambam Harbour fell on five vehicles parked nearby,” said the mayor. On Saturday, a house was damaged by a falling tree.