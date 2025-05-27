All sea-going services suspended as heavy rain batters Kochi

KOCHI: Even as the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) denied reports of its sea-going cruise vessel ‘Nefertiti’ sailing dangerously in the rough sea the other day, the adverse weather has forced the authorities to indefinitely suspend all sea-going services.

This after the Cochin Port Authority (CPT) denied permission for operators to sail beyond the Vypeen Ghat citing adverse weather conditions for the second straight day.

Luxury vessels, including that of major private operators like ‘Neo Classic Cruise & Tours Pvt Ltd’ and ‘Minar Cruise’ didn’t operate their sea-going services. ‘Nefertiti’ and other sea-going vessels of KSINC including ‘Sooryamshu’ and ‘Sagararani’ also didn’t conduct services.

“We didn’t operate the vessel on Monday despite having advance bookings on all days till May 31, following the issuance of adverse weather warning alerts. The services tomorrow (Tuesday) too remain cancelled,” a KSINC spokesperson told TNIE.

Nefertiti is allowed to sail 12 nautical miles (nearly 22 kms) into sea only till May 31. The sea-going services won’t be conducted during the monsoon season – June, July and August.

Meanwhile, the KSINC denied reports that it operated the sea-going ship in violation of the restrictions placed by the port authorities on Sunday.

“Nefertiti is a cruise ship registered under the ‘M S Class 6’ (Merchant Shipping Act) and is capable and legally allowed to sail up to 20 nautical miles into the sea. However, it sails only up to 12 nautical miles to avoid taking the Immigration Clearance of the Cochin Port,” KSINC said in a statement, while denying that it operated dangerously on Sunday.

“On the said day, the ship sailed only after receiving the nod of the Cochin Port and travelled only two nautical miles from the LNG terminal and returned since the sea was rough. Also there was no situation that forced the ship to anchor in the sea,” it added.

The private operators too are currently not taking advance bookings for their sea-going services, especially the popular sun-set tours in the evening.